Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wm. Leahy Funeral Home 336 Third Street Troy , NY 12180 (518)-272-3541 Calling hours 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM St. Joseph's Church Troy , NY View Map Funeral service 10:30 AM St. Joseph's Church Troy , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Hayes, Eleanor E. SOUTH TROY Eleanor E. Hayes, 98 of South Troy, passed into eternal rest on October 18, 2019, at The Eddy Village Green in Cohoes. She was the daughter of the late James Jackson and Mary Jane McDonald Jackson. Eleanor grew up in South Troy. She attended St. Joseph's grammar school and graduated from Catholic Central High School with the class of 1939. She was employed by the N.Y.S. Department of Labor, where she worked as a principle stenographer in the administration finance office. She retired in 1983 after 39 years. In her earlier years she was a soprano soloist for the St. Joseph's choir under the direction of Julia Walsh. She was also a member of the CSEA. Eleanor was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking and entertaining family and friends. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was always very involved in her loved ones lives and enjoyed time spent with them. Eleanor is predeceased by her beloved husband of 64 years, Frank P. Hayes, and her sister Jane Pakish. Eleanor is survived by her son James Hayes (Allison), her daughter Judith Hinds (Harold), and her former daughter-in-law Mary Longmate (Morgan). Also surviving are her grandchildren, Eric (Jeanine), Shannon (Shane), Mack (Alexis), Randy (Rachael), Kenny Lee, Jessica (Ed), Deanne (Dawn) and Kayla; several great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Mikey, Avery, Rylan, James, and Sophia; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service for Eleanor will be held Thursday morning, October 24, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church in Troy where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may call at church Thursday morning from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Eleanor will be interred with her husband at Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, N.Y. at 1 p.m.Thursday afternoon. Eleanor's family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to The Eddy Village Green at Cohoes, House 12. To the staff, thank you for the wonderful and compassionate care given to Eleanor for the last two years. Contributions in Eleanor's memory may be sent to the American Diabetes Association, 2 Pine West Plaza, Albany, NY 12205. Arrangements by The Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 Third St., Troy, NY. .











Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 23, 2019

