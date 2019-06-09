Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor E. Hotaling. View Sign Service Information Ray Funeral Service, Inc. 59 Seaman Ave Castleton on Hudson , NY 12033 (518)-732-7663 Memorial service 11:00 AM Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church Send Flowers Obituary









Hotaling, Eleanor E. CASTLETON Eleanor E. Hotaling died at her home in Castleton on May 31, 2019, at the age of 90. She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Simms (Lenton) and Debra Lebrecht; sons, Thomas Hotaling and Kenneth Hotaling (Pamela); grandchildren, Jason Lebrecht, Brendan Simms (Tara), and Aaron Simms (Rachel); three great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, William Hotaling; daughter, Carolyn Hotaling; son, William Hotaling; sisters, Dorothy Carlic and Marjorie Hotaling; brother, Dayne Peter; and granddaughter, Jolene Hotaling. She was a longtime member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, teaching Sunday school and singing in the choir. She worked for a number of years for the Town of Schodack in the Building and Highway Departments. Eleanor had a love of animals. Her children grew up with the usual cats and dogs, but she added to the mix, rabbits, a parrot, and an abandoned baby squirrel which she raised in the pocket of her sweater. On her farm she raised a sheep, chickens, an angora goat and angora rabbits. During the last few weeks of her life, she was still feeding the feral cats that visited her. Her two house cats were doted on and indulged. Her artistic side was demonstrated through her sewing, paintings, weavings, and spinning. She was a talented gardener who seemed to be able to coax any plant into overproduction. Her garden, and the birds that visited her feeders, brought her special pleasure. Eleanor was a loving and generous sister, mother, grandmother and friend. You had to be careful not to admire anything in her home as she would plead with you to take the item, claiming that she really didn't need it. Her children and grandchildren have many wonderful memories of times with "Gran." Eleanor was a gentle soul who delighted in her family and nature. She is missed. A memorial service is scheduled for Friday, June 14, at 11 a.m. in the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church followed by a luncheon in the church hall. All are welcome to attend to celebrate Eleanor's life. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Eleanor may be made to the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Green Avenue, Castleton, NY, 12033 or the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Avenue, Menands, NY, 12204. Published in Albany Times Union on June 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close