Service Information Levine Memorial Chapel Inc 649 Washington Ave Albany , NY 12506 (518)-438-1002 Service 10:00 AM Levine Memorial Chapel Inc 649 Washington Ave Albany , NY 12206 Shiva 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Avila Retirement Community Apartment 324

Staff, Eleanor Eisenberg ALBANY Eleanor Eisenberg Staff, age 98, died peacefully at home at Avila Retirement Community on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, surrounded by her loving family and caregivers. She was born on January 17, 1922, in Albany to Philip and Clara Eisenberg. On February 14, 1943, Eleanor married Abraham "Al" Staff, now a centenarian. Eleanor lived in Albany her entire life working as a homemaker and assisting her husband Al in his accounting practice. She was well known within the family for her split pea soup and singing and dancing while preparing holiday dinners. She also loved playing golf and was an avid reader. Eleanor, along with her husband, was a lifetime member of Temple Israel and many other local Jewish organizations. Survivors include Abraham "Al" Staff, 100, her husband of almost 78 years. She is also survived by her son Michael (Ruth); daughter Carole (Robert Evans); grandchildren, Bryan Staff (Stephanie), Lauren Staff, Eric Evans (Faigel), Sarah Gilbert (David), Seth Martin (Liz), and Courtney Mahairas (Jimmy); and 11 great-grandchildren. Eleanor was preceded in death by her brothers, Irving Eisenberg and Stanley Eisenberg. Special thanks to Eleanor's caregivers, Ivelis, Ashley, Sonia and Christine. Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 7, in the Levine Memorial Chapel, 649 Washington Ave., Albany followed by interment in Beth Abraham Jacob Cemetery on Western Avenue, Guilderland. Relatives and friends are welcome at Avila Retirement Community, 100 White Pine Dr., Albany, following the cemetery service between 1-4 p.m. Shiva will be held on Sunday, February 9, between 1-3 p.m. at Avila Retirement Community, Apartment 324. In lieu of flowers, contributions are encouraged to The Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY, 12205. For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit







