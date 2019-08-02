|
|
Brown, Eleanor J. RENSSELAER Eleanor J. Brown, 89 of Rensselaer, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the Baptist Health Center in Scotia. Eleanor was born on March 5, 1930, in Albany, the daughter of Casper and Eleanor E. (Richardson) Ross. She was a bookkeeper for State Bank of Albany for many years before leaving to work as a cashier at Rensselaer High School. She was a communicant of Holy Spirit Church. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Ralph Brown; sibling, Lorraine (Ralph) Cheetham; and grandson Andrew Brown.Survivors include her children, Christine (Charles) Swahlan, Claudia (Paul) Van Kempen, and Kevin (Dorothy) Brown; and siblings, Patricia Tasso, Casper (Elaine) and William (Kathleen) Roznieski.Eleanor is also survived by nine grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, five great- great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service at 1 p.m. on Monday in the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc., 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. Friends and family are invited to her calling hours on Sunday from 2-6 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery Colonie. The family has requested that those who wish make contributions in her name to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 421 New Karner Rd, Suite 6, Albany, NY, 12205.
Published in Albany Times Union from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019