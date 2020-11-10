Fiato, Eleanor K. EAST GREENBUSH Eleanor K. Fiato, 78 of Rensselaer, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020, at her home in East Greenbush. Eleanor was born on April 14, 1942, in Albany, the daughter of the late Dorothy (Crannage) Kane. Eleanor was a registered nurse for St. Peter's Hospital in Albany for many years before retiring and was a member and past president of the W.F. Bruen Hose Company Ladies Auxiliary. Survivors include her husband, Frank E Fiato Sr.; sons, Frank Fiato Jr. and Norman Fiato; and two daughters, Susan Fiato and Patricia (Marc Bohley) Fiato. She was the proud grandmother of Holly (Peter) Belschwinder; and great-grandmother of Kari and Kacey Belschwinder. Relatives and friends are invited to her calling hours on Thursday from 4-6 p.m. at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, 165 Columbia Tpke, Rensselaer with a memorial service to follow at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Eleanor's name to either the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204 or the W.F.Bruen Hose Co., 207 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer, NY, 12144.