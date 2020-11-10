1/1
Eleanor K. Fiato
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fiato, Eleanor K. EAST GREENBUSH Eleanor K. Fiato, 78 of Rensselaer, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020, at her home in East Greenbush. Eleanor was born on April 14, 1942, in Albany, the daughter of the late Dorothy (Crannage) Kane. Eleanor was a registered nurse for St. Peter's Hospital in Albany for many years before retiring and was a member and past president of the W.F. Bruen Hose Company Ladies Auxiliary. Survivors include her husband, Frank E Fiato Sr.; sons, Frank Fiato Jr. and Norman Fiato; and two daughters, Susan Fiato and Patricia (Marc Bohley) Fiato. She was the proud grandmother of Holly (Peter) Belschwinder; and great-grandmother of Kari and Kacey Belschwinder. Relatives and friends are invited to her calling hours on Thursday from 4-6 p.m. at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, 165 Columbia Tpke, Rensselaer with a memorial service to follow at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Eleanor's name to either the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204 or the W.F.Bruen Hose Co., 207 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer, NY, 12144.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
12
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 9, 2020
Frank & Family. I am so very sorry to hear about Eleanor. She was a wonderful person and I have fond memories growing up Around Bruen Hose and Growing up among many of the members. Cherish all the great memories you all have of her.
Mike Memole
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved