Rockenstire, Eleanor L. LATHAM Eleanor L. Rockenstire, 92, passed away peacefully Friday morning, April 5, 2019. Born in Gardner, Massachusetts on May 3, 1926, she was the daughter of the late John and Louise Eacmen. Eleanor grew up in Massachusetts and moved to New York shortly after high school, studying nursing at Burbank Nursing School, and eventually taking a job as an E.R. Nurse at Albany Memorial Hospital. Once her first child was born, she left the hospital to stay at home. Eleanor's family meant the world to her and she would do anything for them. Eleanor is survived by her two children, Patricia (Rick) Kohl of Nicholville, N.Y. and Ed (Mary Kay) Rockenstire of Everett, Wash.; and her grandchildren, Regina, Gretchen, Conrad, Valerie, Genovieve, Timmy, Pauline and Brianna. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John Rockenstire, who passed away in 1992; and by her grandson, Greg Rockenstire, who passed away last October. A visitation will be held Monday, April 8, from 12 to 1 p.m. at Bowen and Parker Bros. Funeral Home, Latham. A funeral service will follow the visitation at the funeral home at 1 p.m. Interment will then take place in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, to remember Eleanor in a special way, consider a donation to a in her memory. Condolence book at







