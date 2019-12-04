Guest Book View Sign Service Information Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 (518)-273-3223 Calling hours 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM St. Joan of Arc Church Menands , NY View Map Funeral 9:00 AM St. Joan of Arc Church Menands , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Solini, Eleanor L. COHOES Eleanor L. (Mazzacone) Solini, 89, formerly of Watervliet, died peacefully Saturday, November 30, 2019, at the Community Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. Born in Glasco, N.Y. on May 22, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Dominick and Mary (Mormile) Mazzacone. Eleanor was a graduate of Glasco Elementary School, Saugerties High School and the Albany College of Pharmacy. She was employed as a medical technologist by St. Mary's Hospital in Troy, Stratton V.A. Medical Center in Albany and last by Dr. Thomas P. Engster in Troy before retiring in 1984. She was the president and a member of the Watervliet School Board for 15 years serving from 1975-1990. She was a communicant of the former Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Watervliet where she was a member of the Lady's Guild, Parish Council and was a eucharistic minister. She was currently a communicant of St. Joan of Arc Church in Menands and following daily Mass, enjoyed coffee and fellowship with her friends at the Watervliet McDonald's Restaurant. She was the beloved wife of 65 years of Anthony J. Solini; loving mother of John (Mary Colleen) Solini of Liverpool, N.Y., Gerard (Karen) Solini of Portland, Tenn., Mary (William) Hartzell of Clifton Park, Paul Solini of Watervliet and Joe (Michele) Solini of Sterling, Va.; dear sister of Loretta Beaumont of Columbia, Md. and Richard (Rita) Mazzacone of Peoria, Ariz. She is also survived by 11 cherished grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Her funeral Mass will be Friday, December 6, at 9 a.m. in St. Joan of Arc Church, 76 Menand Road, Menands where a Mass of Christian Burial will be con-celebrated by Reverend Kofi Ntsiful-Amissah and Reverend John F. Tallman. Relatives and friends are invited and may also call at the church prior to the Mass on Friday from 8-9 a.m. Following cremation, her ashes will be entombed in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Community Hospice, Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. Arrangements are by the Parker Bros. Memorial in Watervliet. Condolence book at







