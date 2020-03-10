Lansley, Eleanor Laier EAST GREENBUSH Eleanor Laier Lansley passed away peacefully on March 3, 2020, after a long battle with dementia at Evergreen Commons in East Greenbush. Eleanor was born on January 8, 1936, in East Nassau and was the daughter of Julius and Caroline Saxby Laier. Eleanor is survived by her husband William E. Lansley; and their three children, Michael (Holly Woodworth) of Alexandria Va., Patti (Donald) Marstein of Albany, Minn. and Robert (Avis Nash) of Canton, Conn. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jason Marstein and Jessica Rybacek; five great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Emma Sluus and Jean and Laurie Laier; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Eleanor was predeceased by her brothers, Frederick, William, Arthur and Anthony Laier; and sisters, Bertha L. Barth and Elaine L. Bingham. She was also predeceased by her daughter-in-law Dial Dickey (Michael). Eleanor lived most of her adult life in North Chatham, where she lovingly raised her children. During her career, she worked as a bank teller and later as a home health care aide, a profession to which she was deeply committed. Eleanor had a wonderful sense of humor and a true gift for engaging in conversations with just about anybody. She was deeply loved by her family and we will all miss her. The family is very appreciative for the wonderful, compassionate care Eleanor received in the Alzheimer's Unit at Evergreen Commons during the final years of her life. We are particularly grateful for the exceptional care provided by Beth Jones, NP and unit staff Kat Szymanska, nurse Denise, Katy Joy, MSW and Eleanor's aides. The family would also like to thank Carol Barth Lanzara for her loving assistance over the past two years. Calling hours will be on Thursday, March 12, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home, 11 Elm St. in Nassau. All relatives and friends are welcome to attend. The funeral will take place at the funeral home immediately following the wake, with burial in the North Chatham Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at Mooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020