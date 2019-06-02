Guest Book View Sign Service Information Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 (518)-273-3223 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 6:30 PM Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 View Map Funeral service 6:30 PM Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Anthony, Eleanor M. WATERVLIET Eleanor M. Anthony, age 91 years young, was an amazing, light-hearted, loving wife and mother. She was blessed with a kind soul and a never-ending happy persona. Filled with tremendous life and light, she was a beacon of happiness to all that knew her. Eleanor's strength and fortitude demonstrated how we should all live our lives. Thankful and never taking anything for granted. While visiting family in South Carolina, she took sudden illness and passed peacefully on May 28, 2019. Eleanor was 91 years young and truly enjoyed her life to the very end. Eleanor is survived by her youngest sister, Mary Ann Mori of Miami, Fla. , and her three children, Tina Calhoun (Gordon Calhoun) of Rock Hill, S.C., JoeAnne Anthony (Jeffrey Trad) of Clifton Park, N.Y. and Joseph A. Anthony of Troy, N.Y. She had three grandchildren, Sarah Trad of Philadelphia, Pa., Hannah Trad of Clifton Park, N.Y. and Ryan Anthony of Troy, N.Y. She was also blessed with loving nieces and nephews and lifelong friends who were always bringing her joy. Eleanor was the daughter of Alfredo and Tina Mori who traveled to America from Italy for a better life. She graduated from Watervliet High School and the Barbizon Modeling School in New York City. Eleanor modelled until she returned back home in 1947 to marry a fellow high school student, Joseph D. Anthony, who was the love of her long life. They were married for almost 69 years. Eleanor, after raising her children, became the office manager of the Empire Monument Company in Menands, N.Y. She worked for the company for 40 years until retiring at the age of 77. Working within the monument industry gave her the opportunity to help others in their time of mourning. She loved serving others and giving them the support they deserved during their time of loss and need. One of Eleanor's passions was traveling the countryside with her beloved husband, Joseph, in their motorhome. They made extensive cross country trips taking in all of the wonders of our Great America. Family gatherings, camping ventures, boating trips and traveling to visit friends and family were her happiest times. Much to Eleanor's joy, in April, the family came together for a family reunion and to celebrate at one of the family's favorite restaurant, Ted's Fish Fry in Watervliet. Family flew in from all over the country to enjoy each other's company and fish fries which is an ever-lasting ritual when family flies in. And much to her surprise, she was just awarded Ted's 2019 Mother's Day Mom. Relatives and friends may call at the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet, NY, on Tuesday, June 4 from 4 - 6:30 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 6:30 p.m. Following cremation, her ashes will be interred with her husband on Thursday, June 6 at 11 a.m. at the Albany Rural Cemetery in Menands. In lieu of flowers, the Anthony family asks that contributions can be made to The Community Hospice, Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208 or Leatherstocking Honor Flight, PO Box 621, Cobleskill, NY 12043. "Love lives on beyond the last goodbye." Condolence book at











