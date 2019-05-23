Eleanor M. Guyette (1936 - 2019)
Obituary
Guyette, Eleanor M. MECHANICVILLE Eleanor M. Guyette passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at the Saratoga Center in Ballston Spa after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was 82. Born in Pierrepont, N.Y. on December 4, 1936, she was the daughter of the late James and Myrtle Locke. Eleanor dedicated her life to her husband of 66 years, Nelson Guyette and was a loving mother to their four children and six foster children. She enjoyed long walks, gardening and spending time with her family. She was a parishioner of All Saints on the Hudson Church (formerly St. Paul's Church). Survivors in addition to her beloved husband Nelson include a daughter, Cindy (Scott) Rajeski of Saratoga Springs; sons, David (Janet) Guyette of Santa Monica, Calif., Garry Guyette of Florida and Ronald (Robin) Guyette of Norwood; her grandchildren, Tyler, Zachary, Mia, Amy, Neil, Amber, Jake and Sam; her great-grandchildren, Matthew, Mackenzie, Mikayla, Brandon and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 24, in All Saints on the Hudson, South Church, 121 North Main St., Mechanicville. Burial will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in the family plot in St. Mary's Cemetery, Potsdam. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the , 8180 Greensboro Dr., Suite 400, McLean, VA, 22102 (www.alz.org/nca/donate) in loving memory of Eleanor Guyette. Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com

Published in Albany Times Union on May 23, 2019
