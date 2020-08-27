1/
Eleanor M. Pollier
Pollier, Eleanor M. WATERFORD Eleanor M. Pollier, 87 of Robin Lane, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 2, 2020, at Capstone Nursing Center in Amsterdam. Born in Shrewsbury, Mass. she was the daughter of the late Robert and Theresa Bickel Marcimo. She had resided on Long Island for a number of years before moving to this area 30 years ago.Eleanor was a communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Waterford. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and cooking. She was an excellent dancer. She was the mother of Deborah Romeo of Lake Grove, Karen LaMonica of Port Charoltte, Fla., Robert L. Pollier Jr. (Gloria) of East Norwich and Kim Averill of Waterford. She was the longtime companion of Robert P. Wittemann who passed away on July 17, 2020. She was the adopted mother of Joseph Wittemann of Altamont, Margaret Ouazzani of Clifton Park and Stephen Wittemann of Pensacola, Fla. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be on Friday at 12 p.m. in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 119 Broad St., Waterford. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford.Relatives and friends may visit with her family at the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford on Friday from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. prior to the funeral. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 2 Pine West Plaza, #202, Albany, NY, 12205. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
09:30 - 11:30 AM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
AUG
28
Funeral service
12:00 PM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
Funeral services provided by
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
(518) 237-8296
