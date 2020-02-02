Eleanor M. Stright (1923 - 2020)
Obituary
Stright, Eleanor M. ALBANY Eleanor M. Stright, 96, passed away Monday evening, January 27, 2020, at Teresian House in Albany following a period of declining health. She was born in Albany on June 23, 1923, a daughter of Everette C. and Elizabeth M. (Wolf) Steele. Eleanor was predeceased by her husband, Earl "Red" Stright in 1992. She is survived by her son, Sheldon (Katherine) Bump; her daughters, Linda Forbes and Diane (Paul) Maleski and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Eleanor's family wishes to extend its deepest gratitude to the Teresian House for all the loving care given to her. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, February 5, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a memorial service to immediately follow at 1 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. Interment will follow in Albany Rural Cemetery in Menands. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kitten Angels, 233 Houseman St., Mayfield, NY, 12117.

Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 2, 2020
