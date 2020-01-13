Albany Times Union Obituaries
Eleanor Margaret Murfino Kirker Obituary
Kirker, Eleanor Margaret Murfino COHOES Eleanor Margaret Murfino Kirker, 97, of Cohoes, passed away at Hudson Park Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, Albany on Friday, January 10, 2020. She was born in Albany and was the daughter of the late Patrick and Mary Sommo Murfino. Eleanor and Harry owned and operated Kirker's Steak House in Latham and later Siro's Restaurant in Saratoga Springs for many years. Wife of the late Harry J. Kirker, Eleanor is survived by her cousins, Peter (Pat) Mirabile of Albany and Lonnie Sommo of Watervliet; and her friends of many years, Patty and Frank Cocca and Celeste; and her furry friend Sammy, her loving dog, who was always by her side. Funeral Wednesday, January 15, at 11 a.m. in the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia Street, Cohoes, with Rev. Brian Slezak officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday morning from 9 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Friends who wish to remember Eleanor in a special way may contribute to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakwood Avenue, Menands, NY 12204 in her memory. For condolences, dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
