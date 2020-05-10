DeVellis, Eleanor Marie "Ellie" NEW SALEM Eleanor Marie "Ellie" DeVellis was peacefully reunited in heaven with her husband, father, and mother on May 6, 2020. Ellie was born to Frances C. Ennis and George M. Klapp on June 28, 1931, in her family farmhouse in New Salem. She was the youngest of six children. Ellie attended the one-room New Salem Schoolhouse and was a proud member of the 1949 graduating class of Voorheesville Central High School. She had many fond memories of her childhood in New Salem: walking to school with her classmates, skating on the family pond, and picking fruits and vegetables from the farm. Ellie married Joseph P. DeVellis, her loving husband of 54 years, on March 11, 1950. They raised four children in their home, across the road from the farm. After many years as an excellent homemaker, Ellie worked in the Voorheesville Elementary and High School cafeterias. She then worked for Blue Shield for many years. After her children were grown, she and her husband built "all nine yards" of their second New Salem home. She was a very hard worker; she kept a spotless house and an impeccable yard. Ellie was an exceptional cook and baker. She was known for her homemade macaroni and sauce, usually made with tomatoes canned from her garden. Every dinner was a three-course meal, and always included one of her delicious desserts. She could bake anything, especially pies. Ellie loved completing jigsaw puzzles, gardening, reading, and spending time with her family and friends. She was a communicant of St. Matthew's Church in Voorheesville. Ellie and her husband enjoyed camping at Alpine Lake. She loved animals, especially her German Shepherd, Ladee. Ellie was always ready for a game of cards, and often carried a pack of cards with her just in case. She was quick to crack a joke, loved a good laugh, and will be remembered for all of her witty sayings. She loved talking with her family so much that she ended all conversations with the phrase, "Bye-bye for now," so that her family knew they would speak again soon. She is survived by, and was the devoted mother of, Deborah Ryan (Tim) of Colonie, Joseph DeVellis (Donna) of Colonie, Wendy Richburg (John) of Colonie, and Donna O'Brien (Joseph) of New Salem. She was the loving grandmother of 10 grandchildren: Joseph DeVellis, Jessica Daigneault, Jeramy Lisky, Scott Ryan, Nicole Ryan, Timothy Ryan, Amy Turner, John Richburg, Joshua O'Brien, and Amanda O'Brien. She was also the proud great-grandmother of nine great-grandchildren: Jayden, Joey, Katherine, Jack, John, Addison, Zayden, Skylar, and Parker. She is also survived by her sister Frances Kircher; her sister-in-law Jean DeVellis, and many nieces and nephews. Ellie was predeceased by her husband who passed in 2004; her parents; her brothers, George and Robert Klapp; her sisters, Edith Lavoie and Yvonne Hotaling; and her brother-in-law Francis DeVellis. Due to restrictions on social gatherings, and for the safety of friends, a private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ellie's name to the Alzheimer's Association, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205, or the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. To leave condolences for the family or share pictures please visit the funeral home website. reillyandson.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 10, 2020.