Lane, Eleanor Mary (Thompson) WINDHAM Eleanor Mary (Thompson) Lane at the age of 98, was quietly called to Heaven and entered eternal rest with Jesus our Lord and Heavenly Father, on May 5, 2019, with family members gathered. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Clarence "Larry" Dunham Lane, (New York Assemblyman, 102 District 1962-1986); her parents, Ferris B. Thompson and Anita L. (West) Thompson; and sister, Ruth M.Stevens. She is survived by three sisters, Roberta J. Christman, Barbara J. Tolley and Marianne A. Goettsche (John); children, Jeffrey A. Lane (Evelyn L. Riley), Claudia S. Lane, Roger S. Lane (Barbara M. Murray), and Kenneth F. Lane (Karen M. Marx); grandchildren, Adam M. Lane (Maureen K Leist), Bradley M. Lane (Beverly L. Hodges), Samuel C. Lane, and Alex C. Lane; and great-grandchildren, Adelia R.Lane, Noah M. Lane, and Nicholas R. Lane. Eleanor was born in 1921 at the Thompson House in Windham. She graduated from W.A.J. High School in 1939, graduated from Ballard School of Nursing and did private nursing at Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center as well as Monticello and Port Jervis Hospitals. She served as a den mother and scout leader for the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts; as a Red Cross bloodmobile volunteer; and was a 50 plus member of the Eastern Star chapter in town. While a lifetime member of the Windham United Methodist Church, she was a Sunday school teacher and active in the Epworth League, worked for Meals on Wheels, and transported patients for medical appointments. Eleanor and her husband Larry owned and operated the Windham Arms Hotel in Windham for 49 years. She was involved for years in town, county and state organizations. Eleanor's love of life was exceeded only by her love and devotion to her husband, sisters, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her family dedication was shown through everything she did. She will be fondly remembered by all who knew her, laughed, cried and shared their lives with her. She will be dearly missed and remembered for her always present smile and positive outlook on life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Windham United Methodist Church in Windham.



