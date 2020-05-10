Weingarden, Eleanor R. COLONIE Eleanor R. Weingarden, 80 of Colonie, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020, at her daughter and son-in-law's residence, surrounded by her loving family. Eleanor was the beloved mother of Heather (Jim) Meachem, Debbie Hart, Shawn (Keith) Stiffler and Sandi (John) Law. She was the dear sister of Mary Ryan, Arthur (Lorie) Rafferty, Kathleen Ashline, Brian (Kathleen) Rafferty, Tracy Hanley and the late Michael Rafferty and Marcia Barbagallo. Eleanor is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 or Community Hospice of Albany, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 in memory of Eleanor R. Weingarden. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to view Eleanor's Tribute video visit CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 10, 2020.