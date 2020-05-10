Eleanor R. Weingarden
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Weingarden, Eleanor R. COLONIE Eleanor R. Weingarden, 80 of Colonie, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020, at her daughter and son-in-law's residence, surrounded by her loving family. Eleanor was the beloved mother of Heather (Jim) Meachem, Debbie Hart, Shawn (Keith) Stiffler and Sandi (John) Law. She was the dear sister of Mary Ryan, Arthur (Lorie) Rafferty, Kathleen Ashline, Brian (Kathleen) Rafferty, Tracy Hanley and the late Michael Rafferty and Marcia Barbagallo. Eleanor is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 or Community Hospice of Albany, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 in memory of Eleanor R. Weingarden. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to view Eleanor's Tribute video visit CannonFuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cannon Funeral Home
2020 Central Ave.
Albany, NY 12205
(518) 869-1005
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved