Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
6:30 PM
Eli Harmon-Ojeda Obituary
Harmon-Ojeda, Eli COHOES On December 3, 2019, Heaven gained an angel, Eli Harmon-Ojeda, a beautiful baby boy with his whole life ahead of him. Eli was the son of Daisy Marie Harmon and Brian Proper. He was the brother of Nathan Milligan Jr., Brooklynn Proper, My-Asia Harmon and Harmony Look. Relatives and friends, as well as the Capital District Community, are invited to pay their respects and wish this Angel a beautiful welcoming into Heaven on Monday, December 23, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Rd., Latham, with a service to be conducted at the funeral home at 6:30 p.m. by Reverend Geoffrey Burke. Donations in memory of Eli would be preferred and may be made to the Addiction Care Center of Albany Inc. 90 McCarty Ave., Albany, NY, 12202. For directions, information or to light a memory candle for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
