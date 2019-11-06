Manning, Bishop Emeritus Elias James OFM Conv VASSOURAS, Brazil Bishop Emeritus Elias James Manning, OFM Conv, son of the late James and Agnes (Fennelly) Manning, died on October 13, 2019, at Vassouras Hospital in Brazil with his brother Lawrence and sister-in-law Susan, nearby. As a young man along with his family, Elias attended and was active in St. Michael's Parish in South Troy. Elias attended St. Joseph's School and graduated from LaSalle Institute, both in Troy. Upon graduation he entered the Seminary at St. Anthony-on-Hudson in Rensselaer. After many years of study, he was ordained in 1965 and assigned his first mission in Brazil. In 1990, while stationed in Araruama, Brazil, Elias received his appointment to Bishop of the Diocese of Valenca where he served for thirty years. After retiring in 2014, Bishop Elias continued shepherding his people throughout the parishes of Valenca by assisting the Diocese with many pastoral services. Along with his parents, Elias was predeceased by his sister Joan Plunkett (William). He is survived by his brother Lawrence Manning (Susan) of Holiday, Fla. and several nieces and nephews. Bishop Elias was laid to rest in the Cathedral of Our Lady of Glory in Valenca on October 15, 2019. His interment followed many funeral viewings and Masses which demonstrated an extraordinary outpouring of tribute and love for Elias. If desired contributions in Friar Elias's memory may be made to LaSalle Institute, 174 Williams Rd, Troy, NY, 12180 or The Franciscan Friars, 77 St. Francis Place, Rensselaer, NY, 12144.



