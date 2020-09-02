1/1
Elijah S. Hargrave
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elijah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HARGRAVE Elijah S. My beloved son, today would have been your 40th birthday, but death took you away from me far too soon. You had plans to do so much more in this life and I eagerly looked forward to seeing your dreams come to fruition. Whether it was painting or music, my fondest memories of you are when I watched you immersed in your art. The paint & sip we enjoyed together the last time you were home is something I will cherish forever. I know I will see you again, my son. God has made that promise and I believe it with all my heart and soul. I can't wait to see you open your eyes again to a new world just like you did 40 years ago. And if it happens that I should join you in death before that day comes, then we'll both awaken and share new beginnings together. I know this separation is temporary, but I still ache in my heart and wish you were here. Sleep now and heal, my son. I love you eternally, Mom


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved