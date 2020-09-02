HARGRAVE Elijah S. My beloved son, today would have been your 40th birthday, but death took you away from me far too soon. You had plans to do so much more in this life and I eagerly looked forward to seeing your dreams come to fruition. Whether it was painting or music, my fondest memories of you are when I watched you immersed in your art. The paint & sip we enjoyed together the last time you were home is something I will cherish forever. I know I will see you again, my son. God has made that promise and I believe it with all my heart and soul. I can't wait to see you open your eyes again to a new world just like you did 40 years ago. And if it happens that I should join you in death before that day comes, then we'll both awaken and share new beginnings together. I know this separation is temporary, but I still ache in my heart and wish you were here. Sleep now and heal, my son. I love you eternally, Mom





