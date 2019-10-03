|
Pratico, Elinore SCHENECTADY Elinore Ann (Califano) Pratico, 88, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Elinore was born on October 26, 1930, in Schenectady and was a lifelong area resident. She is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 65 years, Philip J. Pratico; daughter Linda Wolcott (Ronald); sons, Mark and Gary Pratico; and daughter Lisa Pratico. Elinore is also survived by her three grandchildren, Matthew Wolcott MD, Shauna Pratico and Mark Pratico; a sister-in-law; and many caring nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 1255 Pleasant St., Schenectady. There will be no calling hours. Entombment will be in Evergreen Memorial Park, Schenectady. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or .
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 3, 2019