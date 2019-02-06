Biddle, Elise Dunston COLONIE Elise Dunston Biddle, 53, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Sunday, February 3, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born on January 10, 1966, in Albany, Elise attended local school, graduating from Colonie Central in 1984. Elise worked for Time Warner Cable for 15 years. In 2001, Elise enlisted in the Navy Reserves and proudly served until 2009. She loved to ride her Harley, had a wanderlust for traveling; especially the Caribbean, enjoyed doing crafts and she loved her dogs. All who knew her will miss Elise. Elise is survived by her loving husband, Daniel Biddle; children, Brian Dunston, Daniel J. Biddle, Dylan Biddle and Carena Biddle; cherished grandchildren, Damian and Claire Dunston; and her brothers. Many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members also survive. Calling hours for Elise will be held on Friday, February 8, from 5 until 8 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 6, 2019