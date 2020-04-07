Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elise Ives Roblin. View Sign Service Information Dykstra Funeral Homes Mulder Chapel 188 West 32nd St Holland , MI 49423 (616)-392-4878 Send Flowers Obituary

Roblin, Elise Ives HOLLAND, Mich. Elise Ives Roblin, 86, beloved wife and mother, of Holland, Mich., passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at American House of Holland after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. Elise will be lovingly remembered and deeply missed by her husband and best friend of 63 years, David; and her beloved children, Lynne and Jonathan. Born in Troy, Elise was the daughter of the late Floyd Kirkpatrick Ives and Dorothy Swartwout Ives. She graduated from Troy High School and earned a nursing degree from Russell Sage College in Troy. She practiced nursing in Ann Arbor, Mich. before returning home to Troy to marry David in 1956. Throughout the years of their marriage, they lived in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Indiana, and Texas before moving to Holland in 1985. Elise left nursing to raise her children, but enjoyed many other jobs over the years: ceramic shop staff, teacher's aide, children's museum visitor aide, garden nursery staff, and finally shop assistant at Stonegate Antiques in Holland. No matter where she was, Elise found joy in her work and the people she encountered along the way. She loved traveling, gardening, cross stitch, reading, her cats and dogs, and spending time with family and friends. Elise enjoyed a wide circle of friends in Holland and for many years, belonged to The Woman's Literary Club, P.E.O., and headed a hospital sewing group that produced countless lap quilts, walker bags, teddy bears, and newborn Christmas stockings. Elise's most cherished group was the Water Lilies who she met for aquatics aerobics and breakfast twice a week for many years and was the source of much joy and support to her. Elise was preceded in death by her sister, Lois J. Ives; and is survived by her husband David; and children, Lynne and Jonathan. Her family cannot begin to express the gratitude they have for the staff at American House for their comforting and loving care of both Elise and her family. They would also like to thank Hospice of Holland for their caring support in the last months of Elise's life. Keeping in mind the current difficulties in the country, the family will hold a memorial service to celebrate Elise's life in Holland at a later date, and a private burial service will be held in Oakwood Cemetery in Troy. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Elise to the Office of Annual Giving at Russell Sage College (65 1st Street, Troy, NY 12180), Tyson's Place Animal Rescue (PO Box 228, Jamestown, MI 49427), or Hospice of Holland (270 Hoover Blvd., Holland, MI 49423). Arrangements are by Dykstra Funeral Homes Mulder Chapel. To sign an online registry or leave a memory please visit



