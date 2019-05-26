Shapiro, Elise COLUMBUS, Ohio Elise Shapiro, age 97, died on May 24, 2019, in Columbus. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sidney and Gertrude Wortsman; her husband of 58 years, Dr. Joseph S. Shapiro. She is survived by her children, Dr. Daniel (Sandra) Shapiro, Beth (Rabbi Harold) Berman and Dr. Lee (Patrick Gill) Shapiro; seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Born and raised in Savannah, Ga., she was a Phi Beth Kappa graduate of the University of Georgia, a photojournalist for the Savannah Evening Press, a public relations officer at Oak Ridge, Tenn. at the time of the Atomic Bomb Project, and worked in H.R. in Los Alamos, N.M. Following the end of World War II, she moved to Paterson, N.J., her husband's hometown, where she continued writing for various local publications while raising her children. She was assistant editor in chief of the Editorial Board of Facets, the national magazine of the American Medical Association's Women's Auxiliary. The funeral and interment will be held in New Jersey on Tuesday, May 28.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 26, 2019