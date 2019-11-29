Brzoska, Elizabeth A. "Betty" FONDA Elizabeth A. "Betty" Brzoska, 59 of Fonda, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Albany Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born on September 7, 1960, in Schenectady a daughter of the late James B. and Mary A. (Dennison) Hendricks. She went to St. Madeleine Sophie School and graduated from Guilderland High School. She later earned her bachelor's degree from SUNY Albany. Betty worked in several industries before she became quality assurance manager for Solomon & Solomon, P.C. She worked with the firm for ten years before retiring in 2005. She was an active and passionate volunteer with the Fonda Food Pantry. She was an avid baker and quilter. She regularly shared many of her creations with the food pantry and all her friends and family. She loved to read, watch movies and visit museums. She was well - known for giving the best hugs. She was godmother to her sister Mary Ellen's children, Will and Holly Smith. Betty was predeceased by her sister, Mary Ellen Smith in 2011. She is survived by her husband, Stanislaus Brzoska; five brothers: twin brothers, James and Michael Hendricks, John (Beverly) Hendricks, Stephen (Leslie) Hendricks and Robert Hendricks; two sisters: Margaret Shambo and Betty's twin sister, Kathleen (Noel) Penalver as well as numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. with a celebration of life to follow immediately at 5 p.m. on Monday, December 2, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Homeward Bound Dog Rescue of New York, LLC, 202 Front St., Schenectady, NY, 12305 in Betty's memory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 29, 2019