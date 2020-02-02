Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth A. (Jones) Cox. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Funeral Mass 9:30 AM St. Augustine's Church 25-115th St Troy , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Cox, Elizabeth A. (Jones) NISKAYUNA Elizabeth A. (Jones) Cox, age 90, passed away at home with family by her side on January 26, 2020. Bettie was the daughter of Dewey and Edith Jones. She was a 1948 graduate of Lansingburgh High School and on September 5, 1948, married William "Bill" Cox. Bettie went to work for Western Electric as a secretary and then in 1950 they started to raise their family and became a stay at home mom until 1972 when she went to work for J. Treffiletti & Sons Inc. as a bookkeeper, retiring in 1991. Bettie is survived by her husband, Bill; her three daughters, Debra Cox of Niskayuna, Suzanne (John) Mitchell of Georgia, Nancy (John) Neary of New Hampshire; a son, James (Anna) of North Carolina. In addition, Bettie leaves behind four grandchildren, Jack, Josh and Amy Neary and Jarod Mitchell; five great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and her sisters-in-law, Tammy Jones and Joan Trolenberg. She was predeceased by her son, David Cox; sister, Clara (Jones) Yale; and her two brothers, Harley and John Jones. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Mass on Wednesday, February 5, at 9:30 a.m. in St. Augustine's Church, 25-115th St., Troy. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lansingburgh. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the , 4 Atrium Dr #100, Albany, NY 12205 or to the , 1 Penny Ln, Latham, NY, 12110.







