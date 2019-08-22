Guest Book View Sign Service Information Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 (518)-273-3223 Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Our Lady of Assumption Church 498 Watervliet Shaker Road Latham , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DelTorto, Elizabeth A. COLONIE Elizabeth A. DelTorto, 61, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019, after a long illness. She was the dearly beloved daughter of Elizabeth A. Pascale DelTorto of Watervliet and the late Thomas F. DelTorto. Elizabeth was a graduate of Catholic Central School in Troy, and held degrees from Mount Ida College in Massachusetts and Russell Sage College in Troy. Elizabeth began her career in the Senate Research Service and then moved to the Senate Office Automation Project (SOAP). She then assumed the role of executive director of the New York Republican State Committee. In 1997, she was elected Colonie town clerk and proudly served in that position until her retirement in 2018. She was very active in a number of organizations and served as chair and vice chair of the Colonie Republican Committee, member of the Colonie Women's Republican Club and N.Y.S. Federation of Republican Women, chair and member of the Executive Board of Colonie Youth Center, member of the Latham Business and Professional Women's Association, Shaker Heritage Society, Junior Friday Morning Club, and Friends of the Pruyn House. In 2001, the Greater Capital District Business and Professional Women's Club named her Woman of the Year. Liz enjoyed vacationing in Lake George in September, reading non-fiction political books and was a huge fan of President Ronald Reagan. In addition to her mother, Elizabeth leaves behind her adored niece Maribeth and her husband Dr. Michael Wallace of Maryland, their children, Brandon, Ryan and Dylan; her beloved nephew Thomas DelTorto of Colonie; and her dear sister-in-law, Deborah M. DelTorto. She was predeceased by her late brother, Daniel P. DelTorto. She is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Mass on Monday, August 26, at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Assumption Church, 498 Watervliet Shaker Road, Latham with Reverend Geoffrey D. Burke, Pastor officiating. Interment will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Watervliet. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Albany Damien Center, 728 Madison Ave., Albany, NY, 12208 or , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142 or . Condolence book at







Published in Albany Times Union from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, 2019

