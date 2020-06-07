Elizabeth A. Goad
Goad, Elizabeth A. COLONIE Elizabeth A. Coullahan Goad, 92, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at the Shaker Place Nursing Home. Born in Albany, Elizabeth was a lifelong resident. She was predeceased by her husband Kenneth M. Goad Sr. in 1992; and her daughter Elizabeth. Mrs. Goad is survived by her two sons, Kenneth M. (Janet) Goad Jr. and Wilson (Barbara) Goad. Also survived by four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Funeral services and interment were held privately at the convenience of the family.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Magin & Keegan Funeral Home Inc
891 Madison Ave
Albany, NY 12208
(518) 482-2698
