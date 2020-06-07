Goad, Elizabeth A. COLONIE Elizabeth A. Coullahan Goad, 92, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at the Shaker Place Nursing Home. Born in Albany, Elizabeth was a lifelong resident. She was predeceased by her husband Kenneth M. Goad Sr. in 1992; and her daughter Elizabeth. Mrs. Goad is survived by her two sons, Kenneth M. (Janet) Goad Jr. and Wilson (Barbara) Goad. Also survived by four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Funeral services and interment were held privately at the convenience of the family.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 7, 2020.