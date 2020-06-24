Elizabeth A. Hatlee
Hatlee, Elizabeth A. CLIFTON PARK Elizabeth A. Hatlee, age 80 of Clifton Park, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, June 22, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband Raymond Hatlee; sons, Edwin and Troy Hatlee; her grandson, Edward Loomis; and granddaughter Courtney Feeman. Elizabeth enjoyed spending her life raising and taking care of her family. She is survived by her children, Wayne (Tracey) Hatlee, Colleen Ramundo, David Hatlee, Lawrence Hatlee, Raymond E. (Kathy) Hatlee Jr., Anne (Keith) Clinton-Olsen, Diane (Robert) Loomis, and Kathy (Bill) Yeager. She is also survived by several brothers; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her lifelong friend Dorothy Degener. There will be a private family viewing prior to a graveside service on at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, June 26, at Clifton Park Village Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Hospice of Saratoga County, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Clifton Park Village Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Catricala Funeral Home Inc
1597 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
(518) 371-5334
