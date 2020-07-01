Hazlett, Elizabeth "Lisa" A. CLIFTON PARK Elizabeth "Lisa" A. Hazlett passed unexpectedly from this life on Wednesday, June 25, 2020, at the age of 65. She was the wife of William; and cherished mother of two sons, Ryan and Andrew. Born on July 3, 1954, to Joseph "Buddy" and Helen Gross, she resided in Clarks Summit, Pa. with her brothers, Joe, John, Bill, and Jim along with her sisters, Tina (Kane), Nancy (Curran) and her late sister Mari. As a high school graduate she began a career in banking. In 1977, she moved to upstate New York to further pursue her career. This is where she met her to-be husband William "Bill" Hazlett. They married in 1980 and spent their honeymoon traveling Europe and traveled often in the years after. In 1984, Lisa gave birth to her first child Ryan Christopher and in 1989 she birthed her second child, Andrew William. Being at home with her children as they grew gave her a tremendous amount of joy, along with rooting for her beloved Penn State Nittany Lions football and her favorite race horses. Whether it was driving to the boy's baseball games, handwriting hundreds of Christmas cards every year, or entertaining her three grandchildren - Brody, Ian, Andy - she was a woman with a kind heart who always thought of others before herself. Her loss is devastating to all who knew and loved her. On behalf of family and friends - we love you and you will be missed greatly. To celebrate her life the family will be holding a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, please donate to an addiction recovery organization or facility in your area. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 1, 2020.