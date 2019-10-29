Kirby, Elizabeth A. DELMAR Elizabeth A. Kirby, 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Jan and Suzanna (Sutoski) Kosakowski. She graduated from St. Casmir's Grade School and Albany High School. Elizabeth was a clerk and typist for the Albany City Schools and was also a communicant of St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Delmar. She is survived by her loving children, Michael Kirby, Susan (Robert) McDermott, Kathleen Kirby and Gregory (Donna) Kirby; her cherished grandchildren, Carolyn (Thomas), Meredith, Melissa, James, Andrew (Lisa), Ryan (Cheryl), Christopher, Brendan, Emily, Conor, Maggie and Molly; and adored great-grandchildren, Adam, Lindsay, Maya and Tommy; as well as her brother Edward (Angela) Kosakowski; and several nieces and nephews. Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband James J. Kirby; son Kevin; daughter Nancy; and her siblings, Leo, Frank, Stephanie, John, Joseph, Helen and Casmir Kosakowski, Jean Lawrence, Stasia Malinowski and Frances Fagan. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Mass on Thursday, October 31, at 10:30 a.m. at The Parish of Christ the King, 20 Sumter Ave. Westmere. There will be no public calling hours. Interment will follow the Mass in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019