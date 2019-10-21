Meltz, Elizabeth A. McLaughlin STOCKPORT Elizabeth A. McLaughlin Meltz, 84 of Stockport, passed away October 12, 2019. She was born on May 29, 1935, a proud native of Inwood in north Manhattan. The daughter of Myles and Elizabeth (McCabe) McLaughlin, Liz will be remembered as a wonderful mother to her two children, Frances Meltz and Joseph (Phronsie) Meltz. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Ilene McLaughlin; and numerous nephews and nieces; in addition to her special friends, William Brown, C. Nicholas Cozzolino Sr., Alice Engel and Ernest Waldman, and Charles and Susan Kelly Engel. Liz was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Myles McLaughlin Jr.; sister and brother-in-law, Eileen and Martin Kennedy; and sister Alice Theresa. While her wit and wisdom will be sorely missed here, Liz and the rest of the Vermilyea Avenue gang will be partying on the other side. A memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, October 23, at 1 p.m. in St. Joseph's Church in Stuyvesant Falls. Visitation with the family will begin at 12 p.m. preceding the Mass. Inurnment will follow in Cedar Park Cemetery in Hudson. Memorial donations may be made to the Columbia Greene Humane Society. For directions or to leave a message of condolence for the family please visit www.batesanderson.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 21, 2019