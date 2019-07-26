|
Ruggeri, Elizabeth A. TROY Elizabeth "Bette," "Lizzy," "Liz" A. Ruggeri, 93 of Burdett Avenue, died on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Eddy Memorial Geriatric Center after a long illness. Born in Troy, she was daughter of the late Sebastian DeGiorgio and Mary Prezio DeGiorgio; and wife of the late Marcello A. Ruggeri. She had resided in Troy all her life, was a 1946 graduate of Troy High School and earned her associate's degree from Maria College School of Nursing in 1970, at 56 years old. Bette was humbly proud to be a registered nurse at the Progressive Care Coronary Unit of Samaritan Hospital for 18 years, retiring in 1988. A woman of deep faith, she was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church Troy. Survivors include a son Marc A. (Liz Grubbs) Ruggeri Jr., North Carolina; a daughter Beth Ruggeri, Cohoes; three grandchildren, Jessica (Andrew) Hogue, Michael (Lorena) Ruggeri and Timothy (Sebrina) Andren; two sisters, Mary Trad, Clifton Park and Lucia Karichkowsky, Troy; and several great-grandchildren, cousins and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Emilia Colwell, Amelia De Nice, Eleanor Daniels, Filomena Carello, and Joseph, Sebastian (Dodo) and Nicholas DeGiorgio. An entombment service will take place on Wednesday, July 31, at 11 a.m. in St. Mary's Cemetery Mausoleum, Troy with Reverend Geoffrey Burke. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Elizabeth A. Ruggeri to the of NENY, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205 or American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD, 20852 or the charity of ones choice. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.
