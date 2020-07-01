Stalker, Elizabeth A. MECHANICVILLE Elizabeth A. Stalker, 81 of Mechanicville, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Born on December 13, 1938, in Hudson, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Mary (Schunk) Marshall; and the wife of the late Cecil Stalker. Before retiring, Elizabeth was a nurse's aide for 32 years with the Fireman's Home in Hudson as well as a private duty nurse. She is survived by her five loving children, Kenneth Rodriquez of Knox, N.Y., James Rodriquez of Austin, Texas, Mary Moore and Jon Rodriquez both of Hudson, and Debbie Stalker of Mechanicville; a brother, Timothy Marshall of Boca Raton, Fla.; her cherished grandchildren, Lisa, Michael, Steven Jr., Aryal, Maddin, Dena, Amathyst, Oscar and Analicia, Dealia, Jeffrey and Jamie as well as her great-grandchildren, nieces and her nephews. Besides her husband and parents, she was also predeceased by her two children, Paula and Anthony Rodriquez; as well as her sister, Elaine Weaver. Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, in the Raymond E. Bond Funeral Home, Valatie. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday in the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Prospect Hill Cemetery, Valatie. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the DCI Rubin Dialysis Center Inc., Suite B, 21 Crossing Blvd., Clifton Park, NY, 12065.