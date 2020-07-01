Elizabeth A. Stalker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stalker, Elizabeth A. MECHANICVILLE Elizabeth A. Stalker, 81 of Mechanicville, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Born on December 13, 1938, in Hudson, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Mary (Schunk) Marshall; and the wife of the late Cecil Stalker. Before retiring, Elizabeth was a nurse's aide for 32 years with the Fireman's Home in Hudson as well as a private duty nurse. She is survived by her five loving children, Kenneth Rodriquez of Knox, N.Y., James Rodriquez of Austin, Texas, Mary Moore and Jon Rodriquez both of Hudson, and Debbie Stalker of Mechanicville; a brother, Timothy Marshall of Boca Raton, Fla.; her cherished grandchildren, Lisa, Michael, Steven Jr., Aryal, Maddin, Dena, Amathyst, Oscar and Analicia, Dealia, Jeffrey and Jamie as well as her great-grandchildren, nieces and her nephews. Besides her husband and parents, she was also predeceased by her two children, Paula and Anthony Rodriquez; as well as her sister, Elaine Weaver. Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, in the Raymond E. Bond Funeral Home, Valatie. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday in the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Prospect Hill Cemetery, Valatie. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the DCI Rubin Dialysis Center Inc., Suite B, 21 Crossing Blvd., Clifton Park, NY, 12065.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Raymond E Bond Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Raymond E Bond Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Raymond E Bond Funeral Home
1015 Kinderhook Ave
Valatie, NY 12184
(518) 758-7031
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved