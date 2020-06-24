Van Woert, Elizabeth A. DELMAR Elizabeth Ann (Kelsey) "Betty" Van Woert, age 88 formerly of Delmar, passed away on June 22, 2020, at The Teresian House, Albany after a brief illness. She was a 1950 graduate of Bethlehem Central High School. In 1955 she graduated from St. Peter's Hospital School of Nursing where she was employed as a pediatric nurse. She spent her life following her nursing mission of "serving as a compassionate and healing presence," not only with her patients, but with all those she met and the hearts she touched. During her free time, she enjoyed worldwide traveling, boating, fishing, and skiing in Vermont, as well as playing tennis with friends and family. She most enjoyed welcoming a new baby into her family, and loving each and every child with open arms. Her devotion as a wife and mother will live forever in our hearts for many generations. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents Alfred H. and Winifred C. Kelsey of Delmar; her high school sweetheart and husband of 64 years Richard Holmes Van Woert, Sr. "Dick;" and her sister and brother-in-law, Edna W. McNary and Robert E. McNary. She is survived by her nine children, Deborah Phelan (William), Richard Van Woert, Jr. (Susan), Sharon Mable (Leon), Timothy Van Woert (Sherilynn), Sheila Elario (Joseph), Mark Van Woert (Lori), Elizabeth Scavo (Louis), James Van Woert (Christine), Christopher Van Woert (Maureen); along with 22 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be at Applebee Funeral Home in Delmar, N.Y. on Thursday, June 25, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Church of St. Pius X, Loudonville, N.Y. at 10 a.m., Friday, June 26. A private interment will follow in the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, N.Y. Facial covering, social distancing and occupancy limitations will be observed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fisher House in Albany, NY, or to The Wounded Warrior Memorial Fund. applebeefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.