Service Information Cannon Funeral Home 2020 Central Ave. Albany , NY 12505 (518)-869-1005 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Cannon Funeral Home 2020 Central Ave. Albany , NY 12505 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Paul the Apostle Church 2733 Albany Street Schenectady , NY Obituary

VanBuren, Elizabeth A. SCHENECTADY Elizabeth "Liz" A. VanBuren, 58, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with ovarian cancer. While surrounded by her beloved family, Liz went home to the Lord. A graduate of Columbia High School, Liz attended Maria College and the College of St. Rose where she received her degrees in early childhood education. Liz retired from the N.Y.S. Department of Tax and Finance with 36 years of service. Liz always had a smile on her face and a kind word to share. She always gave of herself to help others. She volunteered at the Joan Nicole Prince Home, was involved with Guiding Eyes for the Blind and was an avid supporter for the City Mission of Schenectady and the Regional Food Bank. She enjoyed many activities including traveling the country with her husband, who's her best friend, in their RV. Her favorite time in summer was spent camping and canoeing in the Adirondacks and taking her dog Mocha for long walks and swims. She also played piano and always enjoyed her Wednesday morning class at the Music Studio. She was a longtime subscriber of the Proctors Broadway Series which she loved to attend with the Broadway gang. Liz was an avid book reader and loved putting puzzles together to pass the wintertime blues. But her most cherished time was spent with her children and grandchildren. She loved to teach, laugh and read with them. Camping trips were always the best and she was always excited to hear, watch videos and see photos of all the new things the grandchildren were learning and doing. Liz is survived by her loving husband of 20 years, Paul; her children, Steve (Amber) Shanholtz, Eric (Amy) Shanholtz, Adam VanBuren, Amanda (Jim) Peace and Andrew (Jen) VanBuren; and 10 grandchildren. She is also survived by her parents George and Eleanor Barna; her brother George Barna Jr.; and nephew John; and nieces, Gillian and Elyse. The family would like to express many heartfelt thanks to the entire staff at Woman's Cancer Care and especially Dr. Joyce Barlin and Lisa Armao. Their love, compassion and dedication to treating women with cancer is simply amazing. A special thank you to the incredible staff at Schenectady Community Hospice and to our friends for their amazing kindness and selfless giving. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Liz's family on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday morning at 10 a.m. in St. Paul the Apostle Church, 2733 Albany Street, Schenectady. In lieu of flowers, Liz had a special love for helping others in need. Donations to City Mission of Schenectady, 425 Hamilton Street, Schenectady, NY 12305 or Regional Food Bank, 965 Albany Shaker Rd., Latham, NY 12110 would be a true tribute to her. For directions, or to leave a message of condolence for the family, visit







