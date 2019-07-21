Guest Book View Sign Service Information Leahy-Bocketti Funeral Home - Troy 336 3rd Street Troy , NY 12180 (518)-272-3541 Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 AM St. Anthony of Padua Church Troy , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Adamo, Elizabeth TROY Elizabeth Adamo passed away at home after a long illness on July 18, 2019. Elizabeth was born on October 6, 1942, in Troy. She was the daughter of the late Lawrence J. Brislin Sr., and Madelyn Hunt Brislin; and wife of the late Constantino J. Adamo. Elizabeth is survived by her sister Carol (Robert) Rogers; and was predeceased by her brother Lawrence J. Brislin, Jr. She was a loving mother to her children, Laurie (Roger) Boisvert, Gina Adamo, and Mary (Gary) Brothers; and a devoted grandmother to her grandchildren, Christina and Elizabeth Boisvert, Brittany Troy, and Brandon, Stephanie and Ryan Brothers. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters-in-law, Joseph and Doreen Adamo, John and Josephine Adamo, Laura and Ed Skiba, and John P. and Concetta Terry; as well as many nieces and nephews; her lifelong friends, Diane Hart, Rosemary Smyers, and Sheila McMahon; and her beloved feline companion, Bella. Elizabeth was raised and spent most of her life in Troy. She attended Sacred Heart School and Catholic Central High School. She was happily married to her beloved husband Constantino "Connie" for nearly 44 years. She worked in many different offices as an accounting clerk, most notably, Gardenway Manufacturing Company, Regal Art Press, and First Albany Corporation. In her healthy years, she enjoyed traveling, going to the casino, and going to lunch with her girlfriends, as well as spending time with her friends and family. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial that will be celebrated on Monday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church in Troy with Father Richard Donovan, OFM-Pastor officiating. Entombment will follow in St. Mary's Mausoleum, Troy. In following with Elizabeth's wishes, there will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204, a cause always near and dear to Beth's heart.







