Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Ann "Beth" (Potter) Dosa. View Sign

Dosa, Elizabeth Ann "Beth" (Potter) COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. Beth Dosa (Potter), 57, whose love of beautiful gardens, the outdoors, and especially her beloved son Zachary, went to be with our Lord and savior on February 11, 2019, at the Cheyenne Mountain Care Center. She loved playing the piano, hiking, crafting, gardening, and caring for her menagerie of animals. As a high school student, she was an athlete having participated in volleyball, softball, and field hockey. She worked as a candy striper, but pursued a degree in business and worked at the former Cohoes Manufacturing in the accounting department. She was a 1979 graduate of Waterford-Halfmoon High School and attended Siena College. She was married in 1985 at Grace Church in Waterford. She gave birth to her only son in 1987. Living in many states including Maryland, South Carolina, Texas, Arkansas, and New York, she spent a good deal of time homeschooling her son and studying the bible. She was also an avid vegetable and flower gardener, and she was an early adopter of the healthy living movement. She spent the last seven years of her life in Colorado Springs where she loved being surrounded by majestic mountains and wide-open skies. Beth was the daughter of Frederick and Kathleen Potter of Waterford. She was the wife of John Dosa and loving mother of Zachary E. Dosa (Bonnie) of Baldwinsville. She is also survived by her brother Gregory (Melodie) of East Chatham and sister Dorothy (Scott) of Waterford. She was predeceased by her beloved brother David M. Potter, who passed away in 1988. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. A private burial will be held. Beth's son Zachary requests that family and friends plant a bush, tree, or favorite flower in her memory. Gifts in Beth's name may be made in care of NAMI (National Alliance of Mental Illness) 1-888-999-6264 or PBS 1-888-202-2559.



Dosa, Elizabeth Ann "Beth" (Potter) COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. Beth Dosa (Potter), 57, whose love of beautiful gardens, the outdoors, and especially her beloved son Zachary, went to be with our Lord and savior on February 11, 2019, at the Cheyenne Mountain Care Center. She loved playing the piano, hiking, crafting, gardening, and caring for her menagerie of animals. As a high school student, she was an athlete having participated in volleyball, softball, and field hockey. She worked as a candy striper, but pursued a degree in business and worked at the former Cohoes Manufacturing in the accounting department. She was a 1979 graduate of Waterford-Halfmoon High School and attended Siena College. She was married in 1985 at Grace Church in Waterford. She gave birth to her only son in 1987. Living in many states including Maryland, South Carolina, Texas, Arkansas, and New York, she spent a good deal of time homeschooling her son and studying the bible. She was also an avid vegetable and flower gardener, and she was an early adopter of the healthy living movement. She spent the last seven years of her life in Colorado Springs where she loved being surrounded by majestic mountains and wide-open skies. Beth was the daughter of Frederick and Kathleen Potter of Waterford. She was the wife of John Dosa and loving mother of Zachary E. Dosa (Bonnie) of Baldwinsville. She is also survived by her brother Gregory (Melodie) of East Chatham and sister Dorothy (Scott) of Waterford. She was predeceased by her beloved brother David M. Potter, who passed away in 1988. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. A private burial will be held. Beth's son Zachary requests that family and friends plant a bush, tree, or favorite flower in her memory. Gifts in Beth's name may be made in care of NAMI (National Alliance of Mental Illness) 1-888-999-6264 or PBS 1-888-202-2559. Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close