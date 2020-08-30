1/1
Elizabeth Anne "Betty" Kenyon
1933 - 2020
Kenyon, Elizabeth Anne "Betty" GREENWICH Elizabeth Anne "Betty" (O'Brien) Kenyon, 87, passed away unexpectedly on the evening of Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at her home in Greenwich. She was born in Providence, R.I. on January 4, 1933, to the late James J. and Rachael (Howe) O'Brien. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother James "Bucky" O'Brien; and sisters, Marion Mika and Claire O'Brien. Known to family and friends as "Saint Liz," Betty was the wife of football coach Harold "Bud" Kenyon, for 68 years. In addition to her husband, she leaves behind her children: Deb (Gary) Lauver of Cambridge, Mike (Lori) Kenyon of Tacoma, Wash., Kevin (Terese) Kenyon of Duanesburg, Keith (Judy) Kenyon of Hyannis, Mass., and Chris (Mitzi) Kenyon of Elkridge, Md. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Betty was educated at Springfield Technical High School in Springfield, Mass. She was employed by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual) in Springfield for several years before she and Bud were married in September of 1952. After raising her family of five she was employed by Albany corporate attorney Gerald Weinberg. During the 1980s she and Bud moved to Cossayuna Lake, N.Y., where they resided for 28 years. Betty was "uniquely strong and sweet" and will be sorely missed by a vast and loving network of family and friends. Friends of the family are welcome to pay their respects from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2, at the Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich. Immediately following the visitation, Betty will be interred in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd, Schuylerville. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, 30 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time, and masks and social distancing will be required. Betty loved her garden and flowers, however, in lieu of flowers, Betty's family would greatly appreciate any donations be made in her name to the amazing folks who recently took great care of her via the Fort Hudson Health System Foundation in Fort Edward at www.forthudson.com. Online remembrances may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com


Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 30, 2020.
