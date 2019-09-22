Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth B. Nicholson. View Sign Service Information Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral Home 13 Oxford Road New Hartford , NY 13413 (315)-724-6105 Send Flowers Obituary

Nicholson, Elizabeth B. WHITESBORO Elizabeth "Betty" B. Nicholson, 97 of Whitesboro, passed away on September 18, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany, with her family at her side. Betty was born on August 1, 1922, in Springfield, Vt., daughter of Floyd M. Banister and Clara M. Hook. She now joins her late husband of 63 years, Thomas K. Nicholson Sr. Betty grew up in Troy and was valedictorian of her class at Troy High School. She graduated from Russell Sage College, Troy, and was a secretary at Troy Savings Bank. She was a stay-at-home mom and when the family relocated to the Utica area she reentered employment as a secretary at the Utica Area Council of Churches and Plymouth Bethesda United Church of Christ. After retirement, Betty and Tom traveled the United States and Europe. They attended many Imperial Sessions of Shriners International. She and Tom were also anointed with the waters of the Arctic Ocean while traveling to Scandinavia. Betty had so many friends who were always ready to go out to dinner or have a fish fry and gave her so much joy. She was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church and Uarda Temple, No. 24, Daughters of the Nile. Surviving Betty are her son, Thomas K. (SueAnn) Nicholson Jr. of Ballston Lake; and her daughter Carol (James) Gowans of Whitesboro. Also surviving are grandchildren, Thomas K. (Jennifer) Nicholson, III of Bethesda, Md., Christopher B. (Amy) Nicholson of Middletown, Del., and Emily C. (Sean O'Hara) Nicholson of Madison, Ala. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren, Zoe, Logan and Harper. She was predeceased by her special cousin Kenneth Walker. After Tom's passing, Betty continued to live in the home she and Tom built. Her son-in-law James was always ready to make dinner for Betty or do any chore she needed done. Betty and her daughter-in-law SueAnn grew exceptionally close over the last four months as SueAnn was Betty's primary caregiver after Tom and SueAnn took her into their home to give her the security she needed. And we can't forget the menagerie of pets who grew to love her too, including Baroness, Gabriella Star, Quincey and Sir Valiant while staying with SueAnn and Tom as well as Molly, Annabelle and Chessie in Whitesboro. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford. Friends are invited and may call on Monday from 4-7 p.m. Interment will be in Memory Gardens, Colonie, on Saturday September 28, at 11 a.m. Online messages of sympathy may be left at



Nicholson, Elizabeth B. WHITESBORO Elizabeth "Betty" B. Nicholson, 97 of Whitesboro, passed away on September 18, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany, with her family at her side. Betty was born on August 1, 1922, in Springfield, Vt., daughter of Floyd M. Banister and Clara M. Hook. She now joins her late husband of 63 years, Thomas K. Nicholson Sr. Betty grew up in Troy and was valedictorian of her class at Troy High School. She graduated from Russell Sage College, Troy, and was a secretary at Troy Savings Bank. She was a stay-at-home mom and when the family relocated to the Utica area she reentered employment as a secretary at the Utica Area Council of Churches and Plymouth Bethesda United Church of Christ. After retirement, Betty and Tom traveled the United States and Europe. They attended many Imperial Sessions of Shriners International. She and Tom were also anointed with the waters of the Arctic Ocean while traveling to Scandinavia. Betty had so many friends who were always ready to go out to dinner or have a fish fry and gave her so much joy. She was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church and Uarda Temple, No. 24, Daughters of the Nile. Surviving Betty are her son, Thomas K. (SueAnn) Nicholson Jr. of Ballston Lake; and her daughter Carol (James) Gowans of Whitesboro. Also surviving are grandchildren, Thomas K. (Jennifer) Nicholson, III of Bethesda, Md., Christopher B. (Amy) Nicholson of Middletown, Del., and Emily C. (Sean O'Hara) Nicholson of Madison, Ala. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren, Zoe, Logan and Harper. She was predeceased by her special cousin Kenneth Walker. After Tom's passing, Betty continued to live in the home she and Tom built. Her son-in-law James was always ready to make dinner for Betty or do any chore she needed done. Betty and her daughter-in-law SueAnn grew exceptionally close over the last four months as SueAnn was Betty's primary caregiver after Tom and SueAnn took her into their home to give her the security she needed. And we can't forget the menagerie of pets who grew to love her too, including Baroness, Gabriella Star, Quincey and Sir Valiant while staying with SueAnn and Tom as well as Molly, Annabelle and Chessie in Whitesboro. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford. Friends are invited and may call on Monday from 4-7 p.m. Interment will be in Memory Gardens, Colonie, on Saturday September 28, at 11 a.m. Online messages of sympathy may be left at fwefh.com Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close