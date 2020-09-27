Booke, Elizabeth COLONIE On September 25, 2020, our beautiful mom Elizabeth Booke broke through the shackles of her illnesses to soar freely on to her next adventure where her memory and voice have been restored, her laughter is once again heard, and she undoubtedly has taken over God's kitchen to prepare a feast, sip on B&B, and drink coffee to her heart's content. While a resident at the Teresian House in Albany where she resided for nearly a decade, she battled dementia, multiple sclerosis, and COVID-19 with much grace and humility. She overcame unlikely odds of survival so often her children nicknamed her their comeback queen. She seemed so invincible to them, especially after she survived COVID-19. Unfortunately, the virus caused complications that ultimately resulted in her passing. Her time here may have come to an end, but she will never be forgotten. Her love of family, generosity, and kindness will forever be remembered. Her family hopes that when she arrived at the pearly gates, Saint Peter gifted her a golden coffee pot and pointed her in the direction of the Yuhasz coffee klatch where, with a smile on her face and free from pain, she was greeted by family and friends. Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband Frank Robert Booke Sr. She is survived by her three children, Frank Robert Booke Jr. (Laurie), Barry Booke (Kathleen), and Karen Booke (Seth Weinstein) who want her to know hers was a life well lived, and as much as she loved them, they loved her more. She is also survived by the apples of her eye, her grandchildren, who affectionately called her Grandma Betty Boop and Grammie; some who as young children threatened to run away from the home of their parents to go live with the great Grandma Boop. The all-time loves of her life are Lance, Kira, Logan, Hunter, Hudson, Victoria (Mark Kopczynski), Cassandra, Elizabeth (Chad Stephenson), Hannah, Eliza, Sarah, Samuel, and Spencer. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren. Elizabeth, also known to friends as Betty and to her siblings as Bubie, is survived by her favorite and only jitterbug dance partner, her sister Rose Vincent. She is also survived by her sisters, Diana Birnbach and Anne Fishlinger (Dan); and brothers, Steve (Sue) Yuhasz, Andrew Yuhasz, and Eddie (Debbie) Yuhasz. She was predeceased by a sister, June Doran; and brothers, Howard Yuhasz, Gus Yuhasz, and John Yuhasz. Elizabeth was an intellect who loved to read, a crossword champ, and never one to shy away from the challenge of a difficult jigsaw puzzle. She is fondly remembered by her children for her Sunday family dinners; the over the top holiday festivities she hosted at her house; her famous bottomless pot of coffee; and for always having hot noshes ready for her children and grandchildren regardless of the hour they showed up on her doorstep. She is also remembered for the laughter she brought into her family's lives; the uncanny ability never to miss a great sale; habitually purchasing at least three of everything; her tray of chicken wings; the many animals she loved and nurtured throughout her life; as a great friend; and for having a heart of gold. Her family wishes to acknowledge and thank the certified nurse assistants and nurses who cared for and loved Betty throughout the years. Barry and Karen extend their gratitude to Keri Boyle for her guidance to them and her devotion to their mom. A special thanks to Audra for the love she gave to our mom. Services for Elizabeth will be private. In celebration of Elizabeth's life, do what she always did, perform simple acts of kindness. Make the world a better place. In memory of Elizabeth, those wishing, may make a donation to the Teresian House for activities for residents. To leave a condolence or message for the family please visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com