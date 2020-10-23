Smith, Elizabeth C. Quirk FEURA BUSH Elizabeth Catherine Quirk Smith went to heaven on October 20, 2020. She was married to James G. Smith of Feura Bush. She was the love of my life and my best friend. We were married for thirty-eight years. She worked for the New York Comptroller's office for forty years retiring in May 2014. She is survived by a sister Ann Quirk and brother-in-law Jim Phippard; and three cousins, Bruce, Penny and Ellen Nelson. She was the daughter of the late William and Elizabeth Quirk. She loved to work in her flower garden which people would love to have in their yard. She loved to go to Nantucket with me, her sister and brother-in-law. She loved planning our trips so much I started calling her "TaTa" which stands for trip advisor. She will be missed by her many friends and family. I want to thank all of the nurses on the fourth floor at Albany Medical Center, the cancer floor, and also the nurses at The Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital where she passed away and went to heaven. Make sure to hug your spouse today or tonight. Her battle with disease took only fifty-seven days to end her life. She fought so hard to try and beat the cancer. She was in so much pain that she knew it was time. Thank you so much for all of the prayers and love from all of our friends. Love you all, Squirt and Smoker. There will be no service but when her garden starts to bloom, I will have a party for all of her friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY, 12110. applebeefuneralhome.com