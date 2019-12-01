Conroy, Elizabeth TROY Elizabeth Conroy, 95 of Troy, entered into eternal life on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at the Community Hospice in Samaritan Hospital. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine Battuello Suraci; and the beloved wife of the late Joseph B. Conroy. Mrs. Conroy was formerly employed at Cluett and Peabody in Troy and later at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. She was a devoted communicant of St. Jude the Apostle Church and the former St. Francis De Sales. Elizabeth enjoyed taking trips to the Racino as well as playing her scratchers but mostly she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Survivors include her children, Joe and Mary Beth Conroy, Paul and Sue Conroy; her beloved grandchildren, Ryan (Jen), Sara, Emma, Rebecca and Michael R. Conroy; and her great-grandson Jack Conroy. She was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law Frances and Joe Verteramo. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial Mass in St. Jude the Apostle Church, Wynantskill on Thursday, December 5, at 10 a.m. with Father Zachariah Chichester officiating. Entombment will take place at a later date in the Saratoga National Cemetery alongside her late husband Joseph. Family will receive guests at the church on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Elizabeth's memory would be appreciated and may be made to the Community Hospice of Rensselaer County, 295 Valley View Blvd. Rensselaer, NY 12144
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 1, 2019