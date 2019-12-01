Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth D. "Dolores" Berlin. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Christ The King Church 20 Sumter Ave. Albany , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Berlin, Elizabeth D. "Dolores" ALBANY Elizabeth D. Berlin, "Dolores," 90, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2019, at home with her family. She was born on December 8, 1928, daughter of the late Frank and Elizabeth (Fisher) Piela in Albany. She retired from the N.Y.S. Dept. of State in 1990. Dolores was a devoted member of Christ The King Church. Dolores was an avid reader. Her most cherished role was that of a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and she leaves behind many wonderful memories of holidays and times spent with family. She will be dearly missed. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Fred F. Berlin; her daughter, Constance Jean Ellis; and sister, Frances Heppelle. Dolores is survived by her children, Frederick Berlin "Mike" (Barbara), and Gail Randio (Frank); grandchildren, Stacey Banner (Jason), Tara Berlin (Aaron), Frank Randio (Fiora), and Amy Randio (Bryan); great-grandchildren, Hailey and Gavin Banner, Luke Randio and Ryan Randio and their mother Sara Linton, and Easton Gashlin; son-in-law, Ray Ellis; and her two nieces, a nephew and other relatives and friends. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Brenda Anselment and the staff at the Community Hospice for their care and compassion. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 4, at 10 a.m. in Christ The King Church, 20 Sumter Ave., Albany. Calling hours will be from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. Christ the King Church will gather at 4:30 p.m. for a service of prayer and remembrance. All are welcome. Interment will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The Community Hospice, Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 or The Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY, 10001. To leave a special message for the family online please visit







