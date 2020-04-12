Connelly, Elizabeth D. ALBANY Elizabeth D. "Betty" Connelly, 85, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Daughters of Sarah Nursing Home with her loving family by her side. Betty was the daughter of the late Phillip and Margaret (O'Brien) Dillon. She was the devoted wife of over 35 years to the late James A. Connelly. Betty spent her life dedicated to her faith, her children and educating. "Grammy" as she was fondly known, volunteered for many years at Rosendale Elementary School where she was able to watch her grandchildren grow. She also volunteered with many churches including St. Mary's Cresent Church in Halfmoon and Immaculate Conception in Glenville. She loved music, eating chocolate cake, spending time at the beach, was an avid reader and had a love for animals, now being reunited with her loving canine companions, Jack and Jill. She enjoyed playing with her grandchildren. Sharing her love of books and having tea parties with them. She was truly a kid at heart. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by her brother, Phillip Dillon. Elizabeth is survived by her children, Maureen (John) Lucy, Rebecca (Mike Bevel) Connelly, Stephanie Connelly, Amanda Greco and Megan Connelly. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Alexandra Greco, Abigael Greco, James Neeld, and Kevin (Emily) Neeld; her great-grandson, Cameron Neeld; and her siblings, Thomas Dillon, Robert (Pat) Dillon, Peggy VanUmmersen, and Mary Jane (Ron) Paland. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the of Northeastern New York, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205 in Betty's memory. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 12, 2020