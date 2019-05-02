Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth "Betty Ann" Essex. View Sign Service Information Applebee Funeral Home 403 Kenwood Ave. Delmar , NY 12054 (518)-439-2715 Calling hours 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM First United Methodist Church of Delmar 428 Kenwood Ave. Delmar , NY View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM First United Methodist Church of Delmar 428 Kenwood Ave. Delmar , NY View Map Interment 10:00 AM Bethlehem Cemetery Delmar , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Essex, Elizabeth "Betty Ann" DELMAR Elizabeth "Betty Ann" Wait Essex passed away peacefully on Friday, April 26, 2019. Born in Newburgh and raised in Delmar, she was the daughter of the late Fletcher Wait and Frances (Kimball) Wait. Betty Ann was a graduate of Bethlehem Central High School and Flowers Fifth Avenue Nursing School where she graduated with a nursing degree. She married her high school sweetheart David L. Essex. They raised four sons and forged many lifelong friendships together. They were longtime members of Normanside Country Club and the First United Methodist Church. They were founding members and staunch supporters of Bethlehem Wrestling Booster Club. Betty Ann was devoted to her family. She loved watching her sons in all of their sporting events as well as her grandchildren and all of their school and sporting events. When she couldn't be there, she always asked for an update on how they did. She loved hosting family dinners, dining out with friends and watching her N.Y. Yankees. Betty Ann worked for over 20 years for the American Red Cross before retiring in 1997. After that, she and Dave spent winters in Naples, Fla. golfing and enjoying happy hour by the pool with their friends. The family would like to thank the staff at Good Samaritan Health Care Center for their support and compassionate care. Betty Ann was predeceased by her husband David L. Essex; and her brothers, Samuel and Fletcher Wait. She is survived by four sons, David C. (Christine), Samuel J. (Dawn), Stephen F. (Michele) and Christopher D. (Trina). She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren, Dennis (Maria) Drozd, Mark Drozd, Kimberly (John) Palella, Cameron, Lucas, Zachary, Marie and Emma Essex; and great-grandchildren, Mariana, Nina, Johnny, Nicholas, Emilia, Georgianna, Willa and Joseph. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, May 5, at 2 p.m. in the First United Methodist Church of Delmar, 428 Kenwood Ave., Delmar. Calling hours will precede the funeral from 12 to 2 p.m. in the church. Interment will be on Monday, May 6, at 10 a.m. in the Bethlehem Cemetery, Delmar. Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church of Delmar.







Essex, Elizabeth "Betty Ann" DELMAR Elizabeth "Betty Ann" Wait Essex passed away peacefully on Friday, April 26, 2019. Born in Newburgh and raised in Delmar, she was the daughter of the late Fletcher Wait and Frances (Kimball) Wait. Betty Ann was a graduate of Bethlehem Central High School and Flowers Fifth Avenue Nursing School where she graduated with a nursing degree. She married her high school sweetheart David L. Essex. They raised four sons and forged many lifelong friendships together. They were longtime members of Normanside Country Club and the First United Methodist Church. They were founding members and staunch supporters of Bethlehem Wrestling Booster Club. Betty Ann was devoted to her family. She loved watching her sons in all of their sporting events as well as her grandchildren and all of their school and sporting events. When she couldn't be there, she always asked for an update on how they did. She loved hosting family dinners, dining out with friends and watching her N.Y. Yankees. Betty Ann worked for over 20 years for the American Red Cross before retiring in 1997. After that, she and Dave spent winters in Naples, Fla. golfing and enjoying happy hour by the pool with their friends. The family would like to thank the staff at Good Samaritan Health Care Center for their support and compassionate care. Betty Ann was predeceased by her husband David L. Essex; and her brothers, Samuel and Fletcher Wait. She is survived by four sons, David C. (Christine), Samuel J. (Dawn), Stephen F. (Michele) and Christopher D. (Trina). She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren, Dennis (Maria) Drozd, Mark Drozd, Kimberly (John) Palella, Cameron, Lucas, Zachary, Marie and Emma Essex; and great-grandchildren, Mariana, Nina, Johnny, Nicholas, Emilia, Georgianna, Willa and Joseph. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, May 5, at 2 p.m. in the First United Methodist Church of Delmar, 428 Kenwood Ave., Delmar. Calling hours will precede the funeral from 12 to 2 p.m. in the church. Interment will be on Monday, May 6, at 10 a.m. in the Bethlehem Cemetery, Delmar. Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church of Delmar. applebeefuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union from May 2 to May 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close