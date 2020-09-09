Tebbutt, Elizabeth Faye Foreman LOUDONVILLE Elizabeth Faye Foreman Tebbutt, 103 of Loudonville, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, September 4, 2020. Married on January 18, 1945, Elizabeth was the wife of the late James G. Tebbutt, Jr. fourth generation former owner of Tebbutt Funeral Home in Albany. She is survived by her three children, Grace Meigher and her husband, S. Christopher Meigher III, Robert Tebbutt and his wife, Martha Tebbutt, and Claude Tebbutt; six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place in Albany Rural Cemetery, Menands. To express online condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com
.