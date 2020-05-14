Fedoreshenko, Elizabeth "Betty" COHOES In loving memory of Elizabeth "Betty" H. Fedoreshenko, 93 of Cohoes, who passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Born and raised in Cohoes, she was the daughter of Edward and Helen England Kelly; and beloved wife of Alex Fedoreshenko who preceded her in death in June 1988. Elizabeth was educated in St. Bernard's School and attended St. Bernard's Church until the church closed. She worked at Swan Knit baby factory for several years, but her most loved job was her family. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Charette (Richard) of Florida; her son James A. Fedoreshenko (Donna) of Cohoes; five grandchildren, Ronald Charette (Stephanie) of Florida, Melissa Volk (Brian) of Clifton Park, Lisa Kelly (Edward) of Florida, Richard Charette of Florida, and Christine Fedoreshenko of Cohoes; thirteen great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. She was known as Grandma Betty "Boop" and was the jewel of our family. Also survived by three siblings: James Kelly of Ballston Lake, Eileen LaBarge of Cropseyville and Theresa Erno (Larry) of Clifton Park; her sister-in-law Ann Rule of California; and several dozen nieces and nephews. Ten brothers and sisters preceded her in death: Annabelle, Edward, Frank, Walter Kelly, Dorothy Erno, Helen Malo, Margaret Mitale, Robert Kelly, John Kelly and Harold Kelly. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. For condolences, visit dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from May 14 to May 15, 2020.