Dewar, Elizabeth Hall TROY Elizabeth Hall Dewar, 91, died peacefully at the Van Rensselaer Manor on February 27, 2020. Wife of the late William A. Dewar, Elizabeth was born in Troy and was the daughter of the late Samuel and Maude Hall. Elizabeth graduated from Waterford High School and Troy Business College. She was employed as a bookkeeper for various local businesses prior to starting her family and later chose to dedicate her life to be a full-time homemaker and mother, living most of her life in Waterford. Elizabeth had a talent for interior decorating and was an avid gardener. She loved spending time on Cape Cod with her husband and her greatest joy in life was her family. Until her final days, Elizabeth had a keen interest in current events and politics. Elizabeth was a communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Waterford. She is survived by her loving daughters, Christina (Neville) Clothier of Waterford and Diane Dewar Ph.D. of Castleton; as well as her beloved grandchildren, Jessica (David) Robilotto and Jon William Dewar Rickert; and cherished great-grandchildren Isabella and Anthony Robilotto. She is also survived by Rosemary Doyle, who was like a daughter to her; and her dear friend, Marilyn Butler. She was predeceased by her brother, Wendell Hall. Her generosity exhibited throughout her life continues in death as she chose to donate her body to the Anatomical Gift Program at Albany Medical College. In accordance with her wishes, a graveside memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to express appreciation to the Van Rensselaer Manor C-2 staff for their care and compassion. Contributions may be made to the Activities Program at the Van Rensselaer Manor, 85 Bloomingrove Dr., Troy, NY, 12180 in Elizabeth's memory.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 1, 2020