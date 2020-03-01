Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Hall Dewar. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dewar, Elizabeth Hall TROY Elizabeth Hall Dewar, 91, died peacefully at the Van Rensselaer Manor on February 27, 2020. Wife of the late William A. Dewar, Elizabeth was born in Troy and was the daughter of the late Samuel and Maude Hall. Elizabeth graduated from Waterford High School and Troy Business College. She was employed as a bookkeeper for various local businesses prior to starting her family and later chose to dedicate her life to be a full-time homemaker and mother, living most of her life in Waterford. Elizabeth had a talent for interior decorating and was an avid gardener. She loved spending time on Cape Cod with her husband and her greatest joy in life was her family. Until her final days, Elizabeth had a keen interest in current events and politics. Elizabeth was a communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Waterford. She is survived by her loving daughters, Christina (Neville) Clothier of Waterford and Diane Dewar Ph.D. of Castleton; as well as her beloved grandchildren, Jessica (David) Robilotto and Jon William Dewar Rickert; and cherished great-grandchildren Isabella and Anthony Robilotto. She is also survived by Rosemary Doyle, who was like a daughter to her; and her dear friend, Marilyn Butler. She was predeceased by her brother, Wendell Hall. Her generosity exhibited throughout her life continues in death as she chose to donate her body to the Anatomical Gift Program at Albany Medical College. In accordance with her wishes, a graveside memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to express appreciation to the Van Rensselaer Manor C-2 staff for their care and compassion. Contributions may be made to the Activities Program at the Van Rensselaer Manor, 85 Bloomingrove Dr., Troy, NY, 12180 in Elizabeth's memory.



Dewar, Elizabeth Hall TROY Elizabeth Hall Dewar, 91, died peacefully at the Van Rensselaer Manor on February 27, 2020. Wife of the late William A. Dewar, Elizabeth was born in Troy and was the daughter of the late Samuel and Maude Hall. Elizabeth graduated from Waterford High School and Troy Business College. She was employed as a bookkeeper for various local businesses prior to starting her family and later chose to dedicate her life to be a full-time homemaker and mother, living most of her life in Waterford. Elizabeth had a talent for interior decorating and was an avid gardener. She loved spending time on Cape Cod with her husband and her greatest joy in life was her family. Until her final days, Elizabeth had a keen interest in current events and politics. Elizabeth was a communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Waterford. She is survived by her loving daughters, Christina (Neville) Clothier of Waterford and Diane Dewar Ph.D. of Castleton; as well as her beloved grandchildren, Jessica (David) Robilotto and Jon William Dewar Rickert; and cherished great-grandchildren Isabella and Anthony Robilotto. She is also survived by Rosemary Doyle, who was like a daughter to her; and her dear friend, Marilyn Butler. She was predeceased by her brother, Wendell Hall. Her generosity exhibited throughout her life continues in death as she chose to donate her body to the Anatomical Gift Program at Albany Medical College. In accordance with her wishes, a graveside memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to express appreciation to the Van Rensselaer Manor C-2 staff for their care and compassion. Contributions may be made to the Activities Program at the Van Rensselaer Manor, 85 Bloomingrove Dr., Troy, NY, 12180 in Elizabeth's memory. Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close