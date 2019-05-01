Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth "Bette" Hebert. View Sign Service Information Lasak & Gigliotti Funeral Directors 208 N Allen St Albany , NY 12206 (518)-463-1566 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Lasak & Gigliotti Funeral Directors 208 N Allen St Albany , NY 12206 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. John of The Cross Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Hebert, Elizabeth "Bette" VERO BEACH, Fla. Elizabeth "Bette" Care Hebert, 86 of Vero Beach, died April 22, 2019, at VNA Hospice House in Vero Beach. Bette was born on July 12, 1932, in Watervliet to Sebastiano and Elizabetta L. Care. She was raised and spent her formative years in Watervliet, graduating from Watervliet High School and working for a short period of time at Williams Press in Menands. She retired from the New York State Dept. of Taxation and Finance after thirty-six years of service. After retirement, Bette worked for Hannaford's Supermarkets on Central Avenue in Albany. After moving to Vero Beach in August of 1995, she was employed by Publix Supermarkets until she retired fully in 2008. In her younger years, Bette was an avid knitter, knitting sweaters, baby blankets, and afghans for children. She is survived by her husband of forty-eight years, Leo Hebert of Vero Beach; son Martin Hebert; grandson Zachary Hebert; granddaughter Jozlyn Hebert; two great-grandchildren all of New York as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Bette was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Teresa Sanna, Jane Chaplin and Natalie Brown; and a brother, Anthony Care. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Bette's family on Thursday, May 2, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Lasak & Gigliotti Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Funeral services on Friday at 8:15 a.m. at the Lasak & Gigliotti Funeral Home thence to Blessed Sacrament Church, Albany at 9 a.m. where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery immediately following the funeral Mass. To leave a message for the family please visit











