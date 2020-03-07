Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Hull. View Sign Service Information Service 11:00 AM Pruyn House 207 Old Niskayuna Rd. Latham , NY View Map Send Flowers Memorial service 12:00 PM Pruyn House 207 Old Niskayuna Rd. Latham , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Hull, Elizabeth LATHAM Elizabeth A. Hull (nee Boland), 96 of Latham, passed away peacefully on February 25, 2020, in Latham. Born in Dublin, Ireland on October 17, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Edward Boland and Mary Boland (nee McGallogly). Elizabeth was married to Richard C. Hull on June 21, 1947, and the two shared a blessed union of more than 65 years of love and devotion prior to his passing in 2013. Survivors include her loving granddaughter, Kate McNally of Latham; her dear sister, Rose Marie Fandel of Natick, Mass.; and beloved family friend, Janice Layman of Lake Placid, whom she loved like a daughter. She cherished in her heart the memory of her husband; her predeceased children, Patricia Anne McNally and David Alan Hull; and grandson, Christopher McNally. Her many nieces, nephews, cousins, and wide circle of friends will treasure her memory. Elizabeth arrived in Staten Island as a young child in 1927 and held fond memories of growing up with her sister among the small streets and rolling hills of Meiers Corners. After graduating from Port Richmond High School in 1942, Elizabeth went on to complete her studies at the Staten Island Hospital School of Nursing in 1945. While working as a nurse in the U.S. Marine Hospital, Elizabeth met her husband and they began their own family, spending many years on Staten Island raising two beautiful children. Upon moving to Latham in 1965, Elizabeth embraced a new professional role that would inspire her for years to come. Serving as an registered nurse and family planning nurse practitioner for Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood in Albany and Troy for over 20 years. Elizabeth passionately advocated for women's rights to access quality sexual and reproductive health services regardless of class or race. Elizabeth was well respected for her progressive mindset and compassionate approach, personally and professionally. After retiring, Elizabeth continued to serve her community by volunteering for many years. In particular, she greatly enjoyed the time she spent supporting staff and patients at the Rubin Dialysis Center in Troy. Elizabeth's altruistic nature and love of the medical profession ultimately led her to donate her body to science in hopes that she could continue contributing to advancing the healthcare profession, even in passing. Elizabeth was well known for her keen sense of humor and warm, caring nature. She loved her family and friends deeply and took great solace in them when facing life's tragedies. She was particularly grateful for the members of her long standing women's group, many of whom have been by her side for decades. While she enjoyed traveling near and far, her favorite place was always at home with her husband, enjoying a good book, with a strong cup of coffee in hand, and a spoiled cat in her lap. A memorial will be held at the Pruyn House, 207 Old Niskayuna Rd., Latham on Saturday, March 14. Family and friends are welcome to gather beginning at 11 a.m., with services to begin at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood, 855 Central Ave., Albany, NY, 12206 or the Rubin Dialysis Center, 1850 Peoples Ave., Troy, NY, 12180. Please also consider contacting your local medical college for information on making an anatomical donation.







